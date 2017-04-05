Plastribution launches online content library

× Expand plastribution_KHH Plastribution has launched a new resource housing its materials-related content.

UK materials distributor, Plastribution, has launched a new subscription-based, online resource that will allow customers to access its library of polymer materials information and insight.

Known as the ‘Know-How Hub’, the content is derived from the company’s in-house publication of the same name, and covers insights, opinion, market intelligence and innovation.

Plastribution says that the ‘Hub’ will grow over time to include additional content including pricing and analysis reports, ebooks, videos, webinars and white papers.

“We launched the first edition of our popular ‘know-how’ magazine in 2011 as a means of keeping our customers and suppliers fully informed on market developments and insights,” explained Plastribution’s Managing Director, Mike Boswell.

“With seven editions now published, it makes good sense to provide a content library so that we can consolidate our knowledge and expertise in one central location. The move allows us to offer tailored content that will be constantly evolving, thereby providing subscribers with a high value opportunity to access a wealth of useful information.”

Following successful registration to gain access to the materials, which is free of charge, subscribers can tailor their content to suit their preferences, as well as receiving alerts when new articles of potential interest are uploaded. The Hub also facilitates specific searches for information relating to content based on ‘industry’, ‘material supplier’ or ‘product’.

Boswell said the main benefit of the new online resource is the ability to provide signed-in members with content to suit them. “We can now accurately tailor the content to suit individual subscribers, thus making the know-how element of service more efficient,” he concluded.

An insight to the hub can be viewed by clicking here.