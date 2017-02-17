Plastribution reports “overwhelming feedback” from UK convertors trialing Ethydco products

× Expand Plastribution Ethydco's new manufacturing plant in Alexandria, Egypt.

UK plastics raw materials distributor, Plastribution, says feedback from its customers trialing newly-available products from Egypt-based materials producer, Ethydco, has been “overwhelmingly positive.”

So far, Plastribution has supplied nearly 40 UK and Irish customers with Ethydco products since securing an exclusive distribution agreement in July 2016. The company says those that have purchased, or are trialling the products, have been “entirely positive” about their competitiveness and performance.

Plastribution has UK stock of the majority of Ethydco’s grade range, following a delivery of materials from its new facility in Alexandria, Egypt, in the last quarter of 2016. The remaining materials in the range are scheduled to be fully available by the end of the first quarter of 2017.

“We have been delighted with the progress we have made. The process has been made easier by the range and quality of the products from this brand new plant,” said Katherine White, Plastribution’s Commercial Director. “The flexible packaging market has always been strong for Plastribution, so the Ethydco C4 LLDPE and MDPE grades have been an excellent addition to our range.”

Alongside products for the flexible packaging market, there is four new HDPE grades suitable for blow moulding: including grades suitable for small bottles aimed at the cosmetics and industrial markets and, at the other end of the scale, high ESCR grades for large blow-moulded parts.

Plastribution says its distribution agreement with Ethydco has also enabled the company to target other untapped markets, such as providing a UV-stabilised MDPE for rotational moulding, together with PE80 and PE100 grades for pipe manufacture.

“The Ethydco relationship is proving to be a resounding success,” commented Plastribution’s Managing Director, Mike Boswell. “In addition to the quality and range of products available, we are also able to ensure security of stock and competitive pricing, providing convertors with some great supply options.”