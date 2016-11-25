Plastribution to extend supply chain management stockholding to larger processors

× Expand Plastribution

Plastribution has announced it is looking to replicate its successful stockholding and supply chain management service for small and medium size polymer processors to larger companies.

The news comes seven years since the Leicestershire-based company reviewed its core business functions and highlighted supply chain management as a priority component of its role as a plastic raw materials supplier.

Since then, the company’s decision to prioritise this element of its business has resulted in it investing working capital in inventory, something that it says has been clearly demonstrated over the last 18 months where extensive stocks, often held on a customer specific basis, have formed both an important buffer and calming influence during a period of significant supply disruption.

“Whilst the worst of the supply crisis may have passed, many processors and downstream users remain concerned about vulnerability of supply - a risk which of course will continue to increase with supply chains becoming ever longer and more complex as polymer production tends to move away from Western Europe,” commented Katherine White, Commercial Director at Plastribution.

“Historically, distributors have addressed the needs of small- and medium-sized polymer processors, and penetration in these sectors has increased over time, which is a trend that is set to continue. However, Plastribution is now looking to support the needs of larger processors to develop more secure and flexible supply chains by utilising both its existing skills and the extensive resources made available through being part of a global enterprise.”

Plastribution says that by offering this service to larger processors, it is utilising its market position in order to continue to support the needs of the UK plastics industry.