Polish vodka brand takes a shot at plastics packaging

The new plastic bottles chosen for a premium polish vodka brand

A Polish wine and spirits manufacturer is turning away from traditional glass and packaging its premium vodka product in 1.75 litre injection stretch blow moulded plastic bottles.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group chose the plastic packaging for its Sobieski brand of vodka for its light weight, durability and ability for decoration compared to glass equivalents.

Produced by Greiner Packaging, the PET bottle is designed for the local market, where it is hoped the vodka will be considered not only premium as a result of the contents, but also because the material provides additional transparency and aesthetic appeal.

“The raw material and the modern production approach used ensure greater bottle transparency, thereby highlighting the engraving of the brand logo even better. The bottles now completely match our client’s expectations to be a premium brand,” explained Günter Ausserwöger, Sales Director.