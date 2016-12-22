Polycarbonate used for safer drinking this Christmas

× Expand Glasses The safer polycarbonate glasses issued by Humberside Police (Image: Grimsby Telegraph)

Polycarbonate glasses are being deployed across Humberside this Christmas as a safer alternative to glass.

Pubs and clubs across the region will be serving drinks from some 16,000 extra safe glasses distributed by Humberside Police as part of a campaign to keep revelers safe.

“Polycarbonate glasses are very similar to real glasses – in fact you might not even know you’re drinking from one, however on the rare occasions that people are assaulted with a polycarbonate experience shows that they end up with bruising rather than lacerations or the loss of sight both of which last for life,” explained Inspector Alex Weeks from Humberside Police Community Safety.

The polycarbonate glasses are not only safer, but also more durable, lasting up to four times longer than glass. Virtually unbreakable, using polycarbonate means less breakages, fewer replacement costs and less time cleaning up smashed glass. Other advantages of the new glasses are that they stack and have insulating qualities that will help to keep drinks cooler.

Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner, Keith Hunter, said: “I was pleased earlier this year to grant £10,000 funding for polycarbonate glasses to be issued across the Humberside Police Force area. Although this type of glass has been in use for some time there are still many licensed establishments which do not use them and I hope this latest campaign will encourage them to do so.

“The benefits to everyone are obvious and the investment made is very worthwhile compared to the potential damage caused.”