PolyOne develops high-performing plasticiser alternative for flexible PVC

× Expand polyone Polyene's SynPlast L9TM plasticiser is now commercially available

PolyOne has announced the commercial availability of SynPlast L9TM plasticiser, which contains equivalent performance characteristics to 810TM linear plasticiser.

In addition, the new SynPlast option for flexible PVC features supply stability to help counteract historic supply chain disruptions of 810TM, and is formulated for use in wire and cable and automotive slush moulding PVC applications.

Flexible PVC compounders have traditionally relied on 810TM to achieve critical performance properties at both elevated and low temperatures. When 810 alcohol became scarce in 2013, a global supply shortage of 810TM plasticiser spurred a need for alternatives. In cooperation with a leading wire and cable PVC compounder, PolyOne’s cross-functional Synthetic Esters team began developing another option.

The result, SynPlast L9TM plasticiser, relies on linear 9 alcohol to achieve the same performance properties as 810TM, but with abundant supply availability.

“The 810TM shortage could have spelled disaster for our wire and cable compounding customers,” said Don Wiseman, General Manager, Performance Products and Solutions at PolyOne.

“The foresight and expertise of PolyOne’s Synthetic Esters team, combined with PolyOne’s manufacturing agility, enabled rapid development, production and delivery of a cost-effective alternative.”