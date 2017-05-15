Polypropylene addition from SABIC for thinwall packaging

SABIC has added to its polypropylene portfolio for packaging with the introduction of two new high flow, injection-moulding grades – SABIC PP 513MK46 and 512MK46, impact copolymers based on a phthalate free catalyst.

The grades will provide packaging manufacturers with production efficiency through shorter cycle times for thin wall manufacturing.

SABIC has aimed the grades to comply with industry’s organoleptic requirements for taste and odour, with excellent stiffness and higher top-load strength for high stack ability that help manufacturers achieve faster production cycle times, along with lower transport and storage costs.

Lada Kurelec, Director of Polypropylene Business, said: “The need for the industry has never been greater to find efficient solutions to the challenges - especially in food packaging - that the world faces today. SABIC understands the need for its packaging customers to not only stay ahead of industry trends and regulations but also meet the demand for lowering weight and cost by reducing packaging thickness with down gauging, faster production cycle times, and minimising waste and the environmental impact. SABIC’s new impact polypropylene 513MK46 and 512MK46 grades are created to help our customers remain at the forefront of industry where consumer safety and sustainability are all critical.”