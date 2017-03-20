RadiciGroup develops special polyamides for extrusion technology

Polyamides with varied chemical-physical characteristics have been produced for the extrusion industry by RadiciGroup.

The company has developed PA 6.10; Radilon DT, based on PA 6.12, and Radilon CD, derived from copolymers PA 6.10/6.6, which are produced using partially renewable content, especially for the needs of the extrusion industry.

The new range of Long Chain Polyamide (LCPA)-based materials have an excellent cost/performance ratio, according to RadiciGroup, whilst maintaining good properties in terms of chemical resistance, low moisture absorption, good mechanical properties and better thermal properties (higher melting point).

The latter feature is crucial when the final products need to be used under hot conditions or in contact with hot parts.

New Radilon CD PA 6.10/6.6 is suited for films and packaging for food where transparency, thermoforming and water vapour barrier properties are required. The polymer has been used to make a metal detectable material, for brushes in food industry cleaning devices. The formulation will show up plastic residues to detectors, when cleaning objects in contact with food,

PA 6.10 will make monofilaments for industrial applications in Paper Machine Clothing, thanks to its unique chemical resistance and bend recovery characteristics which increase its durability. Its inherent burst strength allows it to be used for manufacturing pipes suitable for transporting petrol in fuel lines.

PA 6.12 is used in the personal care industry, for mascara and toothbrush filaments, thanks to its bend recovery characteristics, flexibility and chemical resistance. When properly formulated with compounding technology, this polyamide can make petrol ducts; oil, gas and air pipes, where the final product transparency is valued in respect to those manufactured with traditional polyamides.

Enrico Simonato, RadiciGroup Market Manager, said: “By introducing this new range, we aim at implementing a diversification process in the market, that is possible thanks to the vertical integration of our Group. The Novara chemical plant is our ‘internal’ trusted partner for developing products in line with the different expectations of our customers.”