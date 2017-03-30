Repsol develops new polymeric polyol grade for furniture markets

Repsol, the Spanish oil company, has launched a new polyol grade designed to meet the requirements of the bedding and furniture industries.

Its new Alcupol P-3091 grade has a very low total of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), meaning product manufacturers can adhere to stringent European certifications such as ‘CertiPur’ and ‘OEKO-TEX’.

To meet these requirements of the polyurethane industry, Repsol has implemented improvements in its processes that have made possible to achieve a specification of styrene-free content in Alcupol P-3091, of less than 5ppm, and a reduction of total volatile organic compounds in 75 per cent, compared to a standard polymer polyol.

The improvement extends the range of Repsol’s polymer polyols for flexible slabstock.

With the launch of the new grade, Repsol says it is reinforcing its strategy towards differentiation in the quality of its products.