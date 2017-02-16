RocTool and RJG study shows improvements for ‘HD Plastics’ thin-wall quality

RocTool has expanded its database of resin materials that can be used with its moulding technologies to make ‘HD Plastics’ parts, with high flow and reduced cavity pressure.

For the research project RocTool joined injection moulding training and technology specialists, RJG, to identify a range of resin materials that successfully use RocTool’s moulding technologies to produce high-quality parts with high flow and reduced cavity pressure.

For the study, RocTool developed a specific spiral mould to calculate the flow length, while pressure sensors were supplied by RJG Inc. to assess the capability of the technology to improve mould filling and reduce the drop of pressure.

The mould tool was made with variable thicknesses (½mm - 1.5mm) allowing a complete material characterisation. RJG’s monitoring ‘eDART System’ collected data from the sensors, which were placed behind the ejector pin and located close to the mould gate and end of the fill.

RocTool’s results show its recent moulding technologies provided an increased flow in all categories of plastic grades tested against flow of conventional moulds: polycarbonates, ABS, PC+SAN GF10, PC GF50, PEI and polypropylene.

The mould technology also gave parts reduced cavity pressure, high surface replication of the mould, and significant gloss improvement. The flow increase with RocTool induction heating technology delivers design opportunities, with reduced overall part thickness, creating more possibilities for thin-wall applications.

× Expand Higher gloss consistency with RocTool's moulded resin

Cavity pressures were reduced by as much as 72.6 per cent, compared to conventional injection moulding methods for thin-wall applications.

The tests also achieved 97.2 per cent levels of mould surface replication, providing product designers with a premium look, high gloss and matching texture superior to traditional moulding.

Mathieu Boulanger, RocTool CEO, said: “The partnership project provided added value in our ongoing characterisation of resins for the HD Plastics material database.

“The company is evaluating a range of resins from various material suppliers. RocTool is now capable of demonstrating the additional benefits of its technology beyond just a cosmetic advantage. RocTool can provide true comparison data for parts produced with RocTool technologies, versus those made via conventional injection moulding. This information can be very useful and will provide designers with expanded options - we can now bring this unique data directly to the OEM.”

RocTool says it will now continue to broaden its HD Plastics material database, evaluating not only targeted commodity resins but also high-performance resins and ultra-polymers. The database will be available on the HD Plastics web site by Q3 2017.