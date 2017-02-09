RPC’s compostable capsule keeps coffee quality

RPC Bebo has developed a material for single serve coffee capsules that can be industrially composted, while delivering long-term protection of the contents.

The ‘Bebo B2nature’ material has a multilayer sheet with an oxygen barrier to deliver a long ambient shelf-life and maintain the quality of coffee in the capsule.

RPC Bebo says within 12 weeks of industrial composting only a minor amount of capsule material is left thanks to efficient decomposition, assisted by the coffee itself, which gives nutrients to the compost and improves the nature of the soil. The container can be certified for industrial composting, based on EU and US regulations.

Matthias Michaelis, RPC Bebo’s Business Unit Manager for Thermoformed Barrier Packaging, said: “B2nature means consumers can benefit from the convenience of small portion packs by providing a sustainable means of disposing of them.

“The material also offers the high level of protection that means no compromise on the freshness, aroma and quality of the coffee.”