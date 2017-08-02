RPC wins sustainability award for potato pack

RPC bpi Protec had the food protection capabilities of its X-Hance film acknowledged in a major sustainability awards programme.

X-Hance, used to pack potatoes, won the Cutting Food Waste category of the Packaging Europe Sustainability Awards, for innovation and creativity that make significant environmental advances across the supply chain.

X-Hance is an opaque but breathable film. This eliminates light to protect products, preserve their freshness and quality, and deliver extended shelf life. The high-impact film can be printed in up to ten colours to enhance brand image and deliver effective point-of-sale promotion.

× Expand P J Hpwling RPC bpi X-Hance

The film performs well and consistently on VFFS packing machines, with excellent seal strength integrity. Additional perforations can be included to improve air flow within the pack, without affecting the aesthetics or performance of the packaging.

X-Hance has already been adopted by a leading retailer for its potato ranges, preventing the green discolouration that occurs when potatoes are subjected to too much light. This is the main reason why an estimated 730,000 tonnes of potato are thrown away by households each year.

Andrew Green, Deputy CEO, RPC bpi., said: “We are delighted to receive this significant environmental accolade.

“X-Hance offers several key benefits for food retail markets, ensuring the product is well protected and preserved throughout the supply chain while at the same time providing the high-quality decoration that creates a premium image on–shelf.”

Packaging Europe is a sister title of British Plastic and Rubber.