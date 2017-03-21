RTP Company introduces laser-markable compounds for new US medical tracing laws

RTP Company, a leading global compounder of custom engineered thermoplastics, has developed Laser-Markable Compounds, a series of thermoplastic compounds formulated specifically for allowing high contrast marks and images to be added to an application with laser processing.

A variety of polymers, including clear substrates, are available in the US and Britain, and can be compounded to optimise laser marks, which eliminates expenditure on inks, paints, and dye.

Josh Blackmore, Global Healthcare Manager at RTP Company, said: “Laser marking on a clear resin is very challenging because the light passes through the substrate.

“We are able to compound additives into the clear resin that absorb specific wavelengths of energy and create a high contrast mark, while allowing the resin to remain clear. This is incredibly useful for injection pens, drug pumps, and medical packaging applications.”

RTP Company also offers Laser-Markable Compounds in white, black, or custom colours to meet application requirements.

Laser-Markable Compounds are particularly important to medical device manufacturers in the United States, who are required to comply with the FDA’s Unique Device Identification System. The UDI System was introduced to trace medical device distribution to patients.

The UDI System requires that each medical device is assigned a unique identifier, such as sequential numbering, as well as lot and serial numbers.

Medical devices made from RTP Company’s Laser-Markable Compounds can be laser marked easily and efficiently, providing durable and wear resistant marks for compliance.

Blackmore added: “In some cases, our compounds can be formulated with biocompatible or FDA ingredients.

“Selecting the appropriate resins and additives is an important step in ensuring that the device passes required testing.”