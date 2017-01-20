SABIC brings Lexan Resin to auto-industry’s “largest ever” rear quarter window

SABIC’s LEXAN polycarbonate resin is being used to produce a lightweight rear window for two new-generation vehicles in China, said to be the automotive industry’s largest ever.

The new Buick GL8 and GL8 Avenir multi-purpose vehicles from SAIC General Motors (SGM) both feature the new rear quarter window, which is a reported 40 percent (3kg) lighter and significantly more impact resistant than a comparable glass window.

The polycarbonate window also features design elements that cannot be achieved with glass, contributing to the more innovative exterior of the new-generation GL8.

× Expand Lexan window in Buick GL8 Buick GL8 new generation goes on sale in China

The window measures a record-breaking 1200mm by 450mm and is produced by two-shot injection compression moulding using SABIC’s transparent Lexan resin and Cycoloy resin, a polycarbonate and acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene material, for the blackout area. The window is then coated with silicone to prevent weathering.

This resin combination, says SABIC, helps meet the specific needs of the part’s design and the tight dimensional tolerance requirements of the large rear quarter window. A silicone hard coat protects the part against abrasion and weathering.

Scott Fallon, SABIC Automotives Leader, said: “This unique window in Lexan resin meets SGM’s requirements for a lightweight solution, and we are delighted to see it go into production.”

The windows are produced by Ningbo Shentong Auto Decorations, SAIC-GM’s Tier One window supplier. To fulfiil the supply for the vehicles, Shentong built a factory in Yuyao, China’s first polycarbonate glazing facility.

“In addition to significant weight reduction, PC glazing allows for greater innovation than is now possible in glass, like design and styling freedom, thermal efficiency and parts integration,” said Jun Luo, Shentong’s Deputy General Manager.

“With our investment in this new manufacturing capability, combined with the benefit of SABIC’s support and expertise, we are now in a strong position to help automakers realise the value from this technology and, ultimately, speed up its wide-scale adoption in the industry.”