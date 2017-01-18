Shrimp shopping bags could prevent plastics pollution, suggests research

Bioengineers at The University of Nottingham are experimenting with shrimp shells to make biodegradable carrier bags and packaging material.

An expert in testing materials, Dr Nicola Everitt, from the Faculty of Engineering at Nottingham, is leading the research together with academics at Nile University in Egypt.

The engineers hope the ‘green’ alternative to oil-based plastics will reduce pollution in Egypt, as the country struggles with effective waste management.

“Non-degradable plastic packaging is causing environmental and public health problems in Egypt, including contamination of water supplies, which particularly affects living conditions of the poor,” said Dr Everitt.

Natural biopolymer products made from plants are a popular ‘green’ alternative, but with Egypt’s agricultural focus on food crops, material production is less viable.

The research aims to turn shrimp shells, which are a part of Egypt’s waste problem, into the solution.

Dr Everitt said: “Use of a degradable biopolymer made of prawn shells for carrier bags would lead to lower carbon emissions and reduce food and packaging waste accumulating in the streets. It could also make exports more acceptable to a foreign market within a 10-15-year time frame. All priorities at a national level in Egypt.”

The shrimp shell derivative, Chitosan, will be used to make a nanocomposite material which is degradable, affordable and suitable for shopping bags and food packaging.

Chitosan is a man-made polymer made from the organic compound chitin, which is extracted from shrimp shells, first using acid (to remove the calcium carbonate ‘backbone’) and then alkali (to produce long molecular chains which make up the biopolymer). The dried chitosan flakes are then dissolved in solution and a polymer film is made by conventional processing techniques.

The project is sponsored by the Newton Fund and the Newton-Mosharafa Fund grant and is one of 13 Newton-funded collaborations for The University of Nottingham. The collaborations, which are designed to tackle community issues through science, are linking projects in Brazil, Egypt, the Philippines and Indonesia.