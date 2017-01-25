Sidel launches PET drinks bottle designed for harsh and humid climates

Sidel has made a new carbonated drinks bottle for production in the tropics.

The StarLite Tropical base is designed for manufacture in harsh and humid climates. It can hold various levels of carbonation and will better withstand distribution in hot countries.

Sidel says the new PET bottle offers improved resistance in terms of stress cracking and creeping, as well as better stability throughout the supply chain. It also avoids waste in storage and maintains safety of drinks. An enhanced base standing surface improves the bottle’s stability with more surface contact assuring easier bottle transportation.

In-house scientists have tested the base and reported that it successfully completed a demanding creeping test conducted over 72 hours at 38°C and 50 per cent moisture conditions.

Sidel designers have redrawn the bottle’s geometry to reinforce zones vulnerable to stress cracking due to mechanical constraints. This avoids breaking of PET bottle walls and bases caused by contact with chemicals during the conveying stage.

× Expand Sidel Tropical bottle Sidel Tropical bottle

Vincent LeGuen, Vice President of Packaging, said: “The Sidel StarLite Tropical base is already in production in far-eastern countries by Sidel customers who have trialled the base and achieved great performance results, including significant improvements in resistance to stress cracking.

“Now all producers of carbonated soft drinks can incorporate the large and stable base to their containers’ designs, to greatly improve bottle performance throughout the supply chain.”