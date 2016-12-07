Small lots lead to big growth for UK-based masterbatch supplier

× Expand Plasticolour Steve Cooper (far right) says Plasticolour is now looking to expand following a successful first year in business.

A Leeds-based supplier of masterbatch, additives, effects and polymers says its approach to providing small lots and fast turnaround times has led it to outgrow its premises after just seven months in business.

Plasticolour Ltd, which started operations as an independent wholesaler and distributor in April this year, says the success it has achieved with its solutions-based approach has led it to set its sights on expansion in 2017.

“Many customers just want convenience: a fast turnaround and small lots,” explained Plasticolour’s Co-Founder, Steve Cooper, who many readers will know from his 17 years’ experience selling masterbatch and materials to moulders and extruders across the UK. “We work with some of Europe’s biggest and best manufacturers to provide that ‘little and often’ service, with nearly 250 standard colours and the most popular materials in stock.”

Cooper says the busiest side of the business is in custom solutions. Already this year, the company has helped formulate a mould release agent that doesn’t cause hazing in clear polycarbonate, solved a colouring problem in FR ABS and contributed to the development of new products from pet accessories to laparoscopic medical equipment.

Next it’s working on a colour fading issue for an automotive brand and – most unusually – a brief to produce special colour filters for outdoor lighting to help conserve sea turtles in Australia.

“Most people don’t realise a custom solution is often cheaper than a universal,” Cooper continued. “It’s all about getting to know your customer and being prepared to do the legwork for them.”