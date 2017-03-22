Solvay takes a bite of dental materials sector

Solvay will apply its leading portfolio of high-performance polymers to a new dental care business line.

‘Solvay Dental 360’ is a material that can replace metal in removable partial denture frames, enabling dental technicians to digitise manufacture of frames.

Removable partial denture frames replace missing teeth and are typically made of metal. Under Solvay Dental 360, Solvay's new high-performance material allows for metal-free, biocompatible, more comfortable and natural-looking RPD frames which are over 60 per cent lighter than a metal frame.

× Expand Denture frame

Solvay uses its new ‘Ultaire’ aryl ketone polymer material to make its ‘Dentivera’ milling disc. Dental lab technicians can use this device with software tailored to the material, for designing and milling the RPD frame. This enhances speed and efficiency as fewer manufacturing steps are needed compared to the metal frame.

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, CEO of Solvay, said: “Solvay's entrepreneurial initiative to launch into medical devices is driven by our innovation power as a world leader in metal-replacing materials and their proven track record in healthcare.”

Shawn Shorrock, Global Director Solvay Dental 360, said: “Solvay proudly starts off in dental care devices with a unique full-circle offering that increases the comfort of patients and efficiency for dentists and lab technicians.”