Stand-up film pouch wins packaging “Oscar” for convenience and freshness

× Expand Pressade The winning juice pouch developed by Smurfit Kappa

A stand-up film pouch designed to be lightweight, convenient and extend the shelf life of the produce inside has been recognised with a packaging industry award.

The ‘Pouch-Up’ product developed by packaging specialist, Smurfit Kappa, for French beverage producer, Pressade, has won an ‘Oscar de L'Emballage’ in the annual awards organised by Emballage magazine.

Smurfit Kappa developed a new, three-litre version of its Pouch-Up packaging solution for Pressade’s ‘La Fabrique à jus’ product, to help with the brand’s goal of making juice a more integral part of the family breakfast routine.

The pouches are made from films which have excellent oxygen barrier properties to preserve the liquid inside, ensuring the contents stay uncontaminated by the air outside. They are easy to store and can be handled easily by children without spilling.

Smurfit Kappa says the pouch is unbreakable, yet extremely lightweight and has a very low carbon footprint in comparison to both glass and PET bottle packaging.

The packaging is said to keep juice fresh for three weeks versus four or five days for more traditional packaging for ambient juices.