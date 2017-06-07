Teknor Apex polyamides improve processability against standard glass-filled compounds

Teknor Apex hopes its new family of compounds will enable injection moulders to take on more demanding metal-replacement applications or replace alternative thermoplastic materials for greater versatility in processing.

Creamid compounds exhibit higher tensile strength and better flow properties compared with standard glass-filled polyamide counterparts, greater dimensional stability, lower water absorption, improved chemical resistance, and enhanced surface aesthetics.

The compounds were originally developed in Germany by Plastic-Technologie-Service, a custom compounder acquired by Teknor Apex in 2016. They are commercially available in the Americas and Asia for the first time, with featured grades including A3H7G8.2S*9217/2 (40 per cent glass loading); CREAMID-A3H7G10.2S*9217/2 (50 per cent glass loading), and CREAMID-A3H7G12.2S*9207/2 (60 per cent glass loading). These compounds are used in Europe for automotive air vents, spoilers, fan blades, spring adapters, and key fobs.

Brian Rickard, director of strategy at Teknor Apex, said: “Creamid compounds provide designers and processors of metal-replacement and other high-specification components with an ultra-high performance alternative to standard glass-filled nylons.

“Our introduction of these products is the first commercial initiative by Teknor Apex in what will be an extensive expansion of our portfolio of engineering thermoplastic compounds, drawing on the diverse range of unique ETP technologies developed by PTS.”