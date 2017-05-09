Teknor Apex ultra-soft TPE gels is stickier and less tacky

Teknor Apex has released two new series of Medalist medical elastomers to overcome problems of tackiness and poor adhesion to polypropylene substrates.

Medalist MD-16100 low-tack gels exhibit less surface friction than standard TPE gels, providing smooth surfaces and improved haptics. Grades are available with hardness levels from an exceedingly low 20 Shore OO to 65 Shore OO, or 10 Shore A. The compounds can provide padding, support, or cushioning in applications like orthopaedic devices and prosthetic liners and can serve in diabetes therapy as insoles, heel cushions, and toe spacers.

× Expand TPE cushion on prosthetic sleeve

Medalist MD-10100 gels for over-moulding onto PP have excellent adhesion, providing the design flexibility of parts consolidation and yielding rigid components with built-in cushioning functionality. Grades range from 8 to 18 Shore A. These gels are used in respiratory masks to provide an air-tight, cushioning seal against the face. Other applications include orthopaedic devices and grips for handles or hand-held devices.

The new compounds are safe for skin contact, process and demould easily, and are available in clear and translucent grades that are ideal for custom colours. Ross van Royen, senior Market Manager of regulated products, said: “New Medalist 16100 and 10100 Series compounds are unique among TPE’s in avoiding much of the tackiness that is typical with gels and overcoming their limitations in PP over-moulding.“Their outstanding properties as cushions and liners make them cost-effective replacements for silicones.”