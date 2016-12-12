Tetra Pak produces world’s first carton to achieve Vinçotte certification for use of renewable materials

× Expand Tetrapak The new packaging is produced using over 80 percent materials from renewable resources

Global packaging company, Tetra Pak, has announced the launch of a new aseptic carton that is produced from over 80 percent of materials from renewable sources.

The new ‘Tetra Brik Aseptic 1000 Edge with Bio-based LightCap 30’ is the first aseptic carton package in the world to receive the highest class of Vinçotte certification for its use of renewable materials.

The pack is manufactured using a bio-based plastic film and cap, made from polymers derived from sugar cane. This, combined with paperboard, lifts the share of materials from renewable sources in the package to above 80 percent, the threshold for four-star certification from Vinçotte, the Belgium-based accreditation agency that is world-recognised for assessing the renewable content of packaging products.

The new package also boasts up to 17 percent lower carbon footprint than a standard package, according to an independent lifecycle analysis conducted by IVL, a Swedish Environmental Research Institute.

“Increasing the use of renewable materials, defined as natural resources that can be replenished over time, plays an increasingly important role in mitigating resource scarcity and climate change,” said Philippe Dewolfs, President of the Certification Committee from Vinçotte “This is the only aseptic carton package we have certified so far and it has qualified for four-star certification.”

Charles Brand, Executive Vice President, Product Management and Commercial Operations at Tetra Pak said: “There is a growing trend that consumers want to do more for the planet, and they want brand owners to help. With the authentic certification from Vinçotte, our new package gives customers credible information to communicate with consumers, and helps them differentiate their products.

“Our ultimate goal is to produce all of our packages using only sustainably-managed renewable materials. Launching the new Tetra Brik Aseptic 1000 Edge with Bio-based LightCap 30 package is a significant milestone for us on that journey.”

The new version of Tetra Brik Aseptic 1000 Edge with Bio-based LightCap 30 package is available to customers globally. Tetra Pak says switching to the new version requires no additional capital equipment investment.