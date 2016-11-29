Thermahood chooses Lati flame retardant for downlight covers

A UK manufacturer of innovative ceiling downlight covers has chosen a flame retardant polypropylene from Lati for its heat resistant credentials.

Thermahood, based in Co. Down, Northern Ireland, is using LATENE 7H2W-V0 for its Downlight Attic Seals, a product which covers the attic-facing components of ceiling downlights in order to allow loft insulation to be safely laid over them, therefore reducing heat loss and draughts.

The seals use a combination of unique design and material selection to provide an airtight seal, overcoming any risk of condensation as a result of water vapour transmission into cold attic voids, as well as optimising the sealing properties.

Thermahood says a strong consideration in the choice of material was the UL 94 certification available for the chosen grade of LATENE 7H2W-V0.

The yellow card certification provided by UL shows the self-extinguishing properties of the polymer, which has a flame rating of V0 down to a thickness of 0.75 mm.

Also certified by UL is the Relative Thermal Index, which shows that the physical properties of the compound are not unacceptably compromised at a continuous use temperature of 115°C.

LATENE 7H2W-V0 is also free from halogenated flame retardant additives, RoHS compliant, and manufactured by Lati Industria Termoplastici S.p.A. whose environmental management system is certified to ISO 14001.

