Toho Tenax Europe supplying new Thermoplastic Recycling Solution

A reinforced PEEK material, made of a combination of recyclates, could produce aviation and auto parts, says Toho Tenax.

Tenax-E COMPOUND rPEEK CF30 is a reinforced material combination of waste materials from processing Tenax ThermoPlastics and a recycled semi crystalline PEEK polymer, which contains 30 per cent of carbon fibre by weight, offering a high performance in strength and stiffness for injection moulding applications.

The compound has an almost identical performance to virgin standard material in terms of tensile modulus and strength, in addition to elongation, viscosity, chemical resistance, abrasion and a very low moisture to absorption ratio.

Tenax believes the created value of this compound is linked to the combination of high performance materials as well as a low-cost price of 40-60 per cent compared to virgin carbon fibre reinforced PEEK compounds.

The group has so far manufactured an aeroplane Wing Access Panel as a demonstrator part, to prove the performance of the recycled granules.