Trelleborg takes Cable Protection System to Offshore Wind Energy show

Trelleborg is attending the Offshore Wind Energy show at the Excel Centre in London, with its NjordGuard protection system, designed to protect offshore windfarm power cables.

Having successfully completed a series of wet tests to verify the capabilities and functionality for installation and removal on both J-tube and monopile interfaces for offshore windfarms, the full-scale product will be on view for the first time at the show.

In addition to passing all the tests, NjordGuard was installed and removed from the test rig without the intervention of a remotely operated vehicle.

Made from API 17L certified Uraduct material, the integrated system boasts class leading impact and abrasion resistance. Designed with a smooth outer surface, the system requires minimal assembly, is easily extendable and can be manufactured to meet any diameter cable. NjordGuard is custom engineered for both array and export cables of differing sizes and lengths.

Using advanced polymer material technology, Trelleborg’s offshore operation provides high integrity solutions for the most demanding offshore environments. As part of the Trelleborg Offshore and Construction Business Area of Trelleborg Group, its offshore operation specialises in the development and production of polymer and syntactic foam based seismic, marine, buoyancy, cable protection and thermal insulation products, as well as rubber-based passive and active fire protection solutions for the offshore industry.