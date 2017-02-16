Velox expands range of flame retardant ItalMatch products

Raw material distributor Velox has announced it will expand its range of products from performance additives manufacturer, ItalMatch

Velox, based in Hamburg, Germany, supplies ItalMatch chemicals across Britain, Scandinavia and Eastern Europe. Its series is now expanding to include ItalMatch Chemicals’ Masteret, Melagard and Phoslite brands of flame-retardant products.

‘Masteret’ is a microencapsulated and polymer-bound red phosphorus based flame retardant masterbatch, designed for thermoplastics like PA66, EVA, PWC, as well as latex, rubbers and coatings for construction or applications where colouring is unnecessary.

‘Melagard’ is a non-toxic family of melamine, salt-based flame retardants. It shows good electronical and mechanical properties with low smoke density. These products are available as Melamine Cyanurate and Melamine Phosphate. The main applications are in PA 6, PA 66, polyolefins and coatings.

Phoslite are light phosphorus based halogen free flame retardants with very good thermal stability. The Phoslit grades are non-toxic and fully colourable (white powder), meaning they are especially suited to PP and polyolefins.

Among the new products is Phoslite EXP PP/35 & EXP PP/36, an advanced intumescent system for polyolefins based on Phoslite. Compared to existing systems Phoslite intumescent systems are based on different phosphorus valence numbers and condensation states, resulting in lower dosing. They offer very high UL-94 efficiency and char forming.