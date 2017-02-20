Velox to distribute specialised medical polyolefins from Repsol

× Expand Repsol

European materials distributor, Velox, has announced a new distribution agreement with Repsol that will see it supply the latter’s specialised medical portfolio.

Repsol, one of the leading polyolefin producers in Europe, has recently launched a ‘Repsol Healthcare’ group of Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE) and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) materials specifically targeted at producers of pharmaceutical packaging and medical devices.

Velox will now distribute the portfolio to customers in the United Kingdom, as well as much of central, western and eastern Europe.

Through these medical polyolefins Velox says it “is in the position to offer its customers a more complete and holistic product range” for the production of their medical applications.

The products meet European and US Pharmacopoeias (USP/EP) requirements and Velox says its medical sales team can provide customers with high-level technical and commercial advice to integrate these new products, combined with the existing medical portfolio, into their value chains.