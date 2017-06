About: Plastimagen is the leading plastics event in Mexico. It attracts over 30,000 visitors over the course of the four-day show and houses 14 international pavilions with companies looking to capitalise on the opportunities offered by this growing region. UK companies can apply for grant funding through the BPF.

Where: Mexico City, Mexico

When: 7 - 10 November 2017

Visit Event Website: http://www.plastimagen.com.mx/2017/en/