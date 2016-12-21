Seven new plastics industry associations join effort to combat marine litter

× Expand Ocean Litter

Seven new plastics industry associations from across the globe have pledged their commitment to the fight against marine litter in 2016.

The new signatories added to “The Declaration of the Global Plastics Associations for Solutions on Marine Litter”, otherwise known as “The Joint Declaration” bring participants from both countries and types of plastics not previously represented.

These include the American Fibre Manufacturers Association (AFMA), the Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BPGMEA), the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), the Ghanaian Plastics Manufacturers Association (GPMA), the Myanmar Plastics Industries Association (MPIA), the Indonesian Olefins, Aromatics and Plastics Association (INAPLA), and the Vietnam Plastics Association (VPA).

“We’re excited to welcome each of these new partners, who bring perspectives from countries in Asia and Africa, or types of plastic not previously represented in our Joint Declaration,” said Steve Russell, Vice President, Plastics, American Chemistry Council, at the 27th Global Meeting on Plastics and Sustainability in Hanoi, Vietnam.

At the meeting, delegates also agreed that going forward the group will become the “Global Plastics Alliance.”

Delegates from 17 countries and four continents participated in the Global Meeting – making this the largest and best attended meeting to date.

“Addressing marine litter issues effectively requires that we bring local, regional and global stakeholders together,” said Karl-H. Foerster, Executive Director of PlasticsEurope. “Broadening our fold helps us find new partners and opportunities to tackle this very serious problem.”

“Together, as a united, global industry, we’re involved in hundreds of marine litter prevention programs in all regions of the globe,” said Callum Chen, Secretary General of the Asia Plastics Forum. “But there is still much to do. Growing our ranks helps further grow our work.”

The Global Declaration was launched in March 2011 at the 5th International Marine Debris Conference. Today, the Declaration has been signed by 69 plastics associations from regions across the globe.

Recognising their important role in fighting marine litter, these plastics associations have launched and are supporting projects in six key areas aimed at contributing to sustainable solutions. The six focus areas of the Global Declaration are education, research, public policy, sharing best practices, plastics recycling/recovery, and plastic pellet containment.