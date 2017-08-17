Borsche

Borche chooses UK to establish its first fully-owned subsidiary

Borche Machinery has established a UK subsidiary business to serve the growing number of customers throughout the UK and Ireland.

EEF poll finds appeal for industrial strategy

New EEF Policy Digest calls for government to fill in industrial strategy gaps to back ambition of public and manufacturing

Nestle gives benches to Buxton

RECOUP and Nestlé used bottles brought to Buxton's spring fair to transform into benches for a park in the Derbyshire peak town.

Features

Roemheld

Roemheld says safety will be the main attraction at Interplas, as it showcases its range of M-TECS magnetic clamping systems. These are designed to offer maintenance-free flexibility and fast changeovers for the rubber, thermoplastics and plastic pro

17 Aug 2017 15:51 Interplas 2017

Riverdale Global

Two years after establishing an operation in the UK, Riverdale Global will make its first appearance at Interplas to demonstrate its complete liquid colour system.

17 Aug 2017 15:14 Interplas 2017

Fitsco

In an exclusive launch at Interplas, manufacturer of high performance inserts for use in plastics, Fitsco Industries, will unveil a patent pending new product range.

17 Aug 2017 10:26 Industry News

ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil has developed a new 'Energy Saving Guide for Injection Moulding Companies' it says can help plastics processors save energy and optimise their operations.

17 Aug 2017 09:23 Interplas 2017

BASF SE

BASF has lifted the force majeure status that was declared on a range of its products last October, with immediate effect.

15 Aug 2017 11:45 Industry News

Interplas Staubli

Stäubli will showcase a demonstration cell at Interplas to explain just how automation solutions for injection moulding can open new levels of productivity, process reliability and flexibility.

15 Aug 2017 09:50 Interplas 2017

Recruitment firm Listgrove has spread its net across Europe with the opening of six new offices.

14 Aug 2017 09:15 Industry News

SPE Managing Director Russell Broome has announced his leave from the USA based Society of Plastics Engineers.

11 Aug 2017 10:00 Industry News

Riverdale Global

More precise dosing and lower costs for additives are potential outcomes from US resins company Riverdale Global, after releasing a series of liquefied UV stabilisers.

10 Aug 2017 14:34 Industry News

