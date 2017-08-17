Borche chooses UK to establish its first fully-owned subsidiary
Borche Machinery has established a UK subsidiary business to serve the growing number of customers throughout the UK and Ireland. more
Roemheld says safety will be the main attraction at Interplas, as it showcases its range of M-TECS magnetic clamping systems. These are designed to offer maintenance-free flexibility and fast changeovers for the rubber, thermoplastics and plastic pro more
17 Aug 2017 15:51 Interplas 2017
Two years after establishing an operation in the UK, Riverdale Global will make its first appearance at Interplas to demonstrate its complete liquid colour system. more
17 Aug 2017 15:14 Interplas 2017
In an exclusive launch at Interplas, manufacturer of high performance inserts for use in plastics, Fitsco Industries, will unveil a patent pending new product range. more
17 Aug 2017 10:26 Industry News
ExxonMobil has developed a new ‘Energy Saving Guide for Injection Moulding Companies’ it says can help plastics processors save energy and optimise their operations. more
17 Aug 2017 09:23 Interplas 2017
BASF has lifted the force majeure status that was declared on a range of its products last October, with immediate effect. more
15 Aug 2017 11:45 Industry News
Stäubli will showcase a demonstration cell at Interplas to explain just how automation solutions for injection moulding can open new levels of productivity, process reliability and flexibility. more
15 Aug 2017 09:50 Interplas 2017
Recruitment firm Listgrove has spread its net across Europe with the opening of six new offices. more
14 Aug 2017 09:15 Industry News
SPE Managing Director Russell Broome has announced his leave from the USA based Society of Plastics Engineers. more
11 Aug 2017 10:00 Industry News
More precise dosing and lower costs for additives are potential outcomes from US resins company Riverdale Global, after releasing a series of liquefied UV stabilisers. more
10 Aug 2017 14:34 Industry News
© 2017 Rapid Plastics Media Ltd. A Rapid News Communications Group Company. All Rights Reserved