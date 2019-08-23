35 per cent of consumers more likely to purchase products without any plastic at all compared to goods with recycled plastic, says GlobalData

Consumer’s purchasing choices are influenced by the reduced plastic content of a products packaging, with 35 per cent of customers were more likely to purchase products without any plastic at all, compared to ones with recycled plastic, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analysis company.

George Henry, Consumer Analysis at GlobalData, said: “This provides a specific insight for manufacturers as consumers would pursue plastic-free packaging rather than recyclable.”

“Many brands and supermarket chains have either chosen to introduce packaging with reduced or recycled plastic such as Solero’s first wrapper-less multipack, or remove plastic packaging completely as with Morrisons’ roll-out of ‘buy bagless’ fruit and vegetable aisles and Waitrose’s recent ‘Unpacked’ refill trial.”

Consumers’ willingness to change their shopping habits, along with potential margin benefits should encourage other retailers to launch their own refill sections.

GlobalData’s August 2019 survey highlighted that 71.3 per cent of consumers across all demographics would be willing to use a similar refill service, whether at Waitrose or another supermarket.

Henry said: “Therefore, the government’s announcement to invest £60 million to help cut single-use plastics by creating new forms of biodegradable packaging will have its limitations as consumers are influenced more by products without any plastic than biodegradable alternatives.”