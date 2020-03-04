Legislation to ban plastic straws, stirrers, and cotton buds enters Parliament

The legislation to ban the supply of plastic straws, stirrers, and cotton buds has been seen in Parliament, marking a major step in the government’s fight against single-use plastics.

Following a public consultation in Autumn 2018 which saw huge support, the government confirmed in May 2019 that it would implement a ban with exceptions to ensure that those with medical needs or a disability are able to access plastic straws.

To protect the rights of people with medical conditions and disabilities, registered pharmacies will be allowed to sell plastic straws over the counter or online.

Catering establishments such as restaurants, pubs, and bars will not be able to display plastic straws, automatically hand them out, or offer them, but will be able to provide them on request.

The government will carry out a stocktake after one year to assess the impact of these measures and whether the balance is correct.

Rebecca Pow, Environment Minister, said: “We must turn the tide on the widespread use of single-use plastics and the threat they pose to our natural environments.”

“Our ban on plastic straws, stirrers, and cotton buds is yet another measure to clamp down on unnecessary plastic so we can better protect our precious wildlife and leave our environment in a better state for future generations.”

“This ban strikes the right balance, ensuring the we accommodate those with medical needs or disabilities while also protecting the environment.”