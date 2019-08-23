Abbey Logistics signs up to Operation Clean Sweep

Specialist road tanker operator Abbey Logistics has signed up to Operation Clean Sweep, to help reduce plastic pellet loss.

Abbey Logistics provides bulk plastic pellet haulage in road tankers and operates a bulk bag to bulk tanker reformatting service for plastic pellets.

To ensure it implements best practice, Abbey has applied several procedures from Operation Clean Sweep and provided training and awareness communications to the teams involved.

This covers activities such as the correct way of handling, transferring, loading, and unloading plastic pellets and how to prevent spills, and responsible clean-up procedures to guarantee zero pellet loss.