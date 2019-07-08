Activists say G20 plastic waste reduction goal doesn’t address excessive production

Activists in Japan have welcomed a goal set by the G20 to reduce additional plastic waste leaking into the ocean to zero by 2050, but said it avoided looking at slashing the output of wasteful, single-use plastics in the first place.

Activists also said the target date was too far away and the limited number of steps proposed by the G20 was voluntary, and not legally binding, which limits their effectiveness.

Yukihiro Misawa, Plastics Policy Manager at WWF Japan, said: “It’s a good direction, but they’re too focused on waste management.”

“The most important thing is to reduce the excessive amount of production on the global level.”

The G20 said it had adopted an “Osaka Blue Ocean Vision” to reduce additional marine plastic litter to zero by 2050, but provided few details on how it would be achieved.

It said members would adopt a “comprehensive life-cycle approach” by improving waste management and finding innovative solutions.

Delegates drew up a framework of steps that counties could take to address plastic ocean waste, but made it clear the measures were voluntary.

Activists argued that for the goals to be effective, they need to be legally binding.

Neil Tangri, Global Plastics Policy Advisor at the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives in California, said: “Ultimately this is very disappointing. The focus is on collecting and disposing of plastics instead of reducing the quantity produced.”

“Japan has the opportunity to lead on this issue by reducing the production and use of plastic. They’re fumbling the opportunity.”

Via Reuters