Aldi to replace plastic steak packaging with cardboard

Aldi is to remove plastic packaging from its steak products, replacing them cardboard.

The trial will begin in September, with Aldi selling its Specially Selected steaks in cardboard trays across 380 stores.

The cardboard reduces the amount of plastic by almost 90 per cent, without comprising the shelf life of the product.

Once the base has been removed, the cardboard packaging is recyclable and is sourced from sustainably managed forests.

Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “Meat is almost universally sold in plastic, but we’re looking to lead the way with alternatives, including these new cardboard steak trays.”

“Both food and plastic waste are important issues, but this packaging delivers on both by potentially removing 240 tonnes of plastic a year without compromising food quality of longevity.”