Aldi to trial paper and compostable bags in all stores to reduce plastic use

Aldi has announced it is launching a trial of paper and compostable carrier bags in all of its UK stores, in order to reduce its plastic usage.

From July, half of the 830 Aldi stores will offer paper bags, and the rest will offer compostable carrier bags.

At the end of the trial, the option that proves most popular with customers will be selected to be rolled out across the UK and offered alongside Aldi’s other reusable bags.

The trial has the potential to help save up to 1300 tonnes of plastic per year, the equivalent of 33.3 million carrier bags.

Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility for Aldi, said: “Reducing the amount of plastic we produce is fundamental to our commitment to become a sustainable and environmentally friendly business.”

“This trial will identify the option which best suits our shoppers. Cutting waste is part of Aldi’s DNA and we are constantly looking for new ways to reduce our environmental impact.”

“This new trial is one of the biggest we have ever launched because we want our customers to be involved and help us make the right decision for them and the environment.”