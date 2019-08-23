Alliance to End Plastic Waste appoints Jacob Duer as President and CEO

The Alliance to End Plastic Waste has announced that Jacob Duer will serve as the inaugural President and CEO, effective as of October 1st.

Duer joins the AEPW from the United Nations, where he most recently served as a Programme Director for the UN Environment Programme.

David Taylor, Chairman of the AEPW, said: “Jacob is an experienced, impact-driven, global leader with a breadth of expertise working across a broad range of stakeholders in the public and private sectors.”

“His demonstrated leadership, passion for promoting sustainability, and track record of building solution-orientated multilateral partnerships will be an invaluable asset as the AEPW grows into this next phase.”

In the role, Duer will advance the Alliance mission to develop, deploy, and bring to scale solutions that will minimise and manage plastic waste and promote solutions for used plastics.

This includes plastic reuse, recovery, and recycling to keep it out of the environment.

Since launching in January, the Alliance has initiated projects focused on river renewal, municipal and city partnerships, idea incubation, and IT infrastructure.

Duer said: “Being strongly committed to environment sustainably, I am honoured to lead the Alliance as a unique solution model to address plastic waste as one of the most pressing environmental issues of today.”

“Working with all stakeholders, the Alliance will play a lead role in driving sustainable solutions for the future.”