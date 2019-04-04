Anglesey awarded UK-first ‘plastic-free’ status

Anglesey has become the first county in the UK to be awarded ‘plastic-free’ status by a marine conservation group.

Surfers Against Sewage said it recognised work to reduce the impact of single-use plastic on the environment.

It has seen businesses encouraged to ditch disposable coffee cups and bottles, and schools pledging to cut plastic waste.

The award follows an 18-month campaign led by local activist Sian Sykes to highlight to issue of disposable plastic waste.

Sykes said: “I am incredibly proud of the Anglesey community who have supported the single use plastic free movement, we are making a difference and I am excited to see what else we can do on the island.”

To achieve the Surfers Against Sewage recognition, the island had to implement a plan to cut plastic use, including establishing a community-led group to spread the message.

It saw the group reach out to shops, restaurants, cafes, offices and schools, asking them to switch to sustainable plastic products.

