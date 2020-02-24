Arsenal saves over half a million plastic cups going to landfill

Arsenal has reached the milestone of saving over half a million plastic cups going to landfill during their game against Everton.

Arsenal, in partnership with Camden Town Brewery, became the first Premier League team to introduce a reusable cup scheme, which now saves approximately 20,000 cups per game.

The club has put purpose-built collection points around the Emirates Stadium to ensure each cup can be used up to 200 times.

Tony Bosworth, Friends of the Earth plastics campaigner, said: “It’s fantastic that Arsenal’s reusable cup scheme has already prevented hundreds of thousands of disposable plastic cups being landfilled or incinerated.”

“Plastic pollution blights our planet and threatens our wildlife, so it’s great to see Arsenal showing leadership on this crucial issue.”

Michael Lloyd, Deputy Stadium Manager, said: “We are delighted to have saved half a million cups with Camden Town Brewery. Alongside the removal of plastic straws and stirrers at Emirates Stadium, this milestone exemplifies how small operational changes can have a huge environmental impact over a sustained period.”

“The reaction from our fans towards this scheme has been overwhelmingly positive and their support has played a huge part in helping us to reach this milestone.”