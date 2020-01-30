Asda removes 16 tonnes of plastic packaging from new Easter egg range

Asda has announced that its new range of Easter eggs will be packaged in 98 per cent less plastic, saving a total of 16 tonnes year-on-year.

The new range is also made with 100 per cent sustainable UTZ certified chocolate.

Shelley Solomon, Senior Director for Impulse Grocery at Asda, said: “We are passionate about delivering our commitment to customer to use less and recycle more, whilst continuing to deliver on quality and price.”

“This move marks the next step in our journey as we strive to make all our own-brand packaging 100 per cent recyclable by 2025.”

“We’re committed to a 15 per cent reduction in plastic by February 2021 and through new product innovation, we are continually reducing plastic on our own-brand products.”