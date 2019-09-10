Asda trialling new solution to fight food waste

Asda is to trial an innovative new technology by Apeel Sciences that could drastically reduce food waste and potentially reduce the use of plastic packaging in the future.

Apeel is a plant-derived, water-based coating that gives produce an extra peel that slows down the rate of spoilage, and is made of materials that already exist in the peels, seeds, and pulp of fruit and vegetables.

It can double to triple the shelf life of many types of fresh produce, which will reduce food waste from farm, to retail shelf, to customers’ homes.

Asda is trialling the solutions in two stores, one in Chatham, Kent, and the other in Glasshaughton, Yorkshire, on a shipment of Asda clementines.

It is the first time this technology has been tested in the UK, after it was granted approval for use by the EU Commission in June.

Nasir Ahmed, Produce Technical Manager at Asda, said: “We’re always looking at how we can reduce food waste right the way through our supply chain and into our customers’ homes.”

“Increasing shelf life means our customers can enjoy fresher produce for longer, so we’re really excited about the potential of Apeel and I’m delighted Asda is part of the trial.

Gordon Robertson, Chief Revenue Offer at Apeel Sciences, said: “As a true innovator and sustainability leader, Asda is our first UK retail partner to demonstrate its commitment to fighting the global food waste crisis, starting with Apeel mandarins that stay fresh much longer.”

“This commercial test will be the next step in validating Apeel’s ability to make an impact on reducing food waste in stores and for consumers, with the goal of Apeel produce arriving on shelves at more Asda stores and other retailers across Europe.”