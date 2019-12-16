Asos signs up to New Plastics Economy Global Commitment

Online retailer Asos has signed up to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment.

Asos is the first online retailer to sign the pledge, and has aimed to eliminate problematic and unnecessary plastic packaging by 2025.

Simon Platts, Responsible Sourcing Director at Asos, said: “We’ve been working hard to reduce our use of plastic across Asos, including investing in developing our Asos mailing bags, which will contain 65 per cent recycled material in the new year and are already 100 per cent recyclable.”

“However, there’s always more we can do, which is why we’ve become a signatory of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastic Economy Global Commitment.”

“This formalises our commitment to reducing our use of plastic, through measures such as increasing the amount of used Asos bags we recycle into new packaging and introducing a reusable packaging trial in the early months of 2020.”

Sander Defruyt, Lead of the New Plastics Economy initiative at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, said: “The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment unites businesses, governments, and other behind a clear vision of a circular economy for plastic. We are pleased Asos is joining us, by setting concrete 2025 targets.”

“Our vision is for a world where plastic never becomes waste or pollution. It will be a challenging journey, but by coming together we can eliminate the plastics we don’t need and innovate, so the plastics we do need can be safely and easily circulated, keeping them in the economy and out of the environment.”