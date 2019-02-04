Avery Dennison portfolio of rPET liners now available in four constructions

Avery Dennison has announced its recently released rPET are now available in four labelling constructions across Europe.

Three CleanFlake materials are now available on a thin rPET23 liner, and the switchable CleanFlake adhesive is designed to separate cleanly from PET bottles during the recycling process so that contamination of PET flakes is avoided, which is an important factor in ensuring that rPET can be recycled rather than downcycled.

A fourth material, a high-clarity ClearCut PP50 TOP CLEAR S7000-rPET23 construction, is considerably thinner than today’s market reference, and offers high speed conversion and dispensing using the same thin rPET liner.

The rPET liner has been designed to convert in the same way as a conventional PET liner, with no noticeable differences in performance.

Georg Muller-Hof, Vice President for Marketing for LPM Europe, said: “Avery Dennison is focused on real-world sustainability improvements, which ultimately means ‘closing the loop’ and using post-consumer waste to create new products.”

“These four new labelling materials not only use a liner with more than 30 per cent rPET bottle content, but they are also part of our CleanFlake and ClearCut portfolios, which offer additional sustainability gains in their own right.”