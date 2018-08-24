Avery Dennison to launch recycled PET liners in Europe

× Expand Avery Dennison is launching recycled PET liners in Europe Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison will be the first pressure-sensitive labelling material supplier to introduce liner made from recycled PET (rPET) commercially in Europe.

The firm says the move reflects its commitment to finding more sustainable solutions for the labelling industry.

Jasper Zonnenberg, Global Director Films, said that the new rPET liner uses carefully selected post-consumer waste (PCW) and will be introduced in October 2018 across several self-adhesive constructions.

“Avery Dennison has established eight ambitious sustainability goals that we are committed to achieving by 2025. As part of these goals we are focused on reducing waste, not only throughout our operations, but also through the whole value chain,” he explained.

“We are determined to pioneer change across the industry. With a continued innovation focus on solutions that are responsibly sourced, use reduced amounts of material and are more easily recyclable we are pleased to be able to introduce a rPET liner to our portfolio - a liner that is not only easier to recycle, but itself is made of recycled materials.”

“As availability of suitable rPET is currently limited we will initially have a limited supply of our rPET liner - however we will soon be able to scale up production significantly and we aim to have rPET as an option across all of our filmic and paper constructions.”

Zonnenberg added that the introduction of PCW rPET liner requires careful management during liner production to ensure the stability and robustness that 100 per cent virgin resin PET liner is known for.

“Conversion and application speeds are helping to drive the ongoing rise in demand for PET liners, and we have been careful to retain those benefits, while also supporting converters and end users as they make the transition from glassine,” he continued.

“These new rPET liners are another example of our determination to provide solutions where higher productivity goes hand in hand with improved sustainability -- creating a win-win for both productivity and the planet.”