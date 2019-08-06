Award winning HOTBIN Mini and new HOTBIN Mk2 to be exhibited at Southport Flower Shop

DS Smith Plastics will be featuring the award winning RHS Chelsea Garden Product of the Year HOTBIN Mini and the new HOTBIN Mk2 composters at the Southport Flower Show.

Unlike most composters, the HOTBIN Mk2 and the HOTBIN Mini can reach temperatures of 40°C to 60°C, allowing all food waste including cooked food and small bones to be composted alongside garden waste and perennial weeds, all in just 30 to 90 days.

The Southport Flower show offers the opportunity to learn more about both the HOTBIN Mk2 and its upgraded features, and the award winning HOTBIN Mini.

HOTBIN Composters have been designed and manufactured in the UK by DS Smith Plastics, Foam Products.