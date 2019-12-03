BASF wins award for river protection in Alfreton

BASF has become one of the first companies to achieve River-Friendly Business Gold status, for its work to protect local watercourses close to its plant in Alfreton, Derbyshire.

Run by charity Trent Rivers Trust (TRT), and backed by the Environment Agency and Severn Trent, the accreditation scheme awards businesses based within the Trent catchment Bronze, Silver, or Gold for helping to improve their local water environment.

This year ten companies, which together employ more than 2,000 staff, have officially become River-Friendly Businesses.

Having secured Bronze and Silver last year, BASF Alfreton is among the first three businesses to be awarded Gold accreditation.

In order to become a River-Friendly Business, the company has taken impressive steps to prevent pollution and improve local streams that lead into the Rivers Amber, Derwent, And Erewash.

Nick Maylebury, Site Manager at BASF Alfreton, said: “One of the greatest threats to our environment is the belief that someone else will fix or save it. Our award shows that BASF Alfreton is both committed to embedding a river friendly ethos in our company and to encourage other local businesses to do the same.”

“BASF Alfreton is very proud to receive this prestigious award as we try and protect and improve our local environment for us and others to enjoy.”

Julie Wozniczka, Senior Project Manager at TRT, said: “BASF has embraced that River-Friendly Business ethos and what’ really pleasing is the way in which staff at all levels have been involved and have led the process.”

“Together with the other Gold winners, they have inspired fellow companies to get involved and are having a genuine impact on the local environment.”