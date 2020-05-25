Baylis & Harding partners with TerraCycle to recycle pumps, caps and tubes

× Expand Baylissandharding

Luxury bath and body brand, Baylis & Harding, is the latest company to announce a partnership with Terracycle for hard to recycle waste.

The new initiative, which is applicable to all of Baylis & Harding’s products, allows consumers to send their plastic pumps, caps and tubes, which can’t be recycled via local council recycling systems, to TerraCycle.

Consumers can either recycle their used Baylis & Harding plastic pumps, caps and tubes by visiting their nearest drop-off location, using the interactive map on the Baylis & Harding Recycling Programme page, or alternatively by signing up themselves either as a private collector or setting up a publicly accessible drop-off point.

Consumers who sign up to collect Baylis & Harding waste are rewarded with points that can be redeemed as charitable donations to the school, charity or non-profit of their choice.

Tania Slater, co-owner of Baylis & Harding commented: “As we move forward into a new era, we’re evolving and listening to the needs of our loyal customers while considering the world around us.

“Launching this recycling programme with innovators TerraCycle offers a sustainable option to divert waste from landfill and help respect the environment. As a business, we are on a step by step journey, and will continue to nurture our luxury brands to be more sustainable with the future generations in mind.”

In keeping with its sustainability ambitions, Baylis & Harding has recently launched a range of plant-based formulas packaged in fully recycled and recyclable bottles.

Laure Cucuron, General Manager of TerraCycle Europe commented: “There is currently no way to recycle some of the more complex materials contained in the Baylis and Harding range as they are not accepted by council systems. So TerraCycle is thrilled to partner with Baylis and Harding to offer a solution for their pumps, caps and tubes to make sure that their full range can be recycled.”