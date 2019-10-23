Berry bpi supports Upstream Battle Week community clean-up

Berry bpi’s Greenock site has provided its support for the recent Upstream Battle community clean-up week, organised by Keep Scotland Beautiful.

The campaign aimed to stop litter on land reaching the sea by raising awareness, gathering evidence, and inspiring action up and down the Clyde Valley.

Berry bpi staff joined businesses, charities, children from local primary schools, and councillor Jim McEleny and MP Ronnie Cowan, to collect litter at the Belville Community Garden Trust at Craigend Resource Centre.

Provided with Green Sack bags made from recycled polythene provided by Berry bpi, the day saw many items of litter prevented from potentially ending up in the sea.

Clear guidelines were given to all collectors who helped segregate the litter for recycling, with all suitable plastics taken back by Berry bpi for reprocessing into its Plaswood furniture range.

Mike Baxter, External Affairs Director at Berry bpi, said: “We had a wonderful time cleaning up the area and working within our local community. As a group we already recycle over 135,000 tonnes of polythene waste, turning them into new products such as Plaswood, as we were therefore delighted to donate two benches for the Craigend Resource Centre to highlight this.”

“Plastic is widely recyclable and it’s essential that we help get this message across to everyone.”

“By collecting litter and turning it into something new, such as a Plaswood bench, we can clearly show the journey of recycled plastics and help people to understand the important role they can play.”