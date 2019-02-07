Biesterfeld Plastic supports the global Operation Clean Sweep initiative

Biesterfeld Plastic has announced it is supporting the world-wide Operation Clean Sweep initiative, signing up to the initiative on behalf of all its subsidiaries at the end of January.

Carsten Harms, Member of the Executive Board at Biesterfeld said: “Our ethos as a company is to take on our fair share of responsibility for people and environment by operating fairly and sustainably.”

“We can protect our environment by using resources in a careful and conscientious manner. That is why we are happy to give our whole-hearted support to Operation Clean Sweep, because we believe this imitative will lead to a more responsible attitude in our sector.”

The international Operation Clean Sweep initiative was set up by the American Chemistry Council in the USA, before PlasticsEurope extended the license to the programme in Europe, with the aim of preventing granules, flakes and powders from entering the marine environment.

Jens Imbeck, Head of Logistics at Biesterfeld Plastic, said: “We are asking our international logistics partners to follow our example and to support this initiative. Operation Clean Sweep is a sensible strategy, which we are happy to support, in the hope that as many companies as possible in the plastics sector will join us and take their share of responsibility.”