Biodegradable plastic is misleading because most will not break down in compost heaps, say UCL scientists

Scientists from University College London have said that plastic packaging labelled as biodegradable or compostable is misleading because most does not breakdown naturally and ends up polluting the environment.

Experts have criticised companies that sell products such as ‘eco-friendly’ nappies, bags or cutlery without telling consumers it requires industrial processors to break them down.

Consumers also mistakenly add ‘compostable’ plastic waste to their food or garden compost, where it decomposes barely any quicker than normal plastic waste.

Professor Mark Miodownik, a materials specialist at UCL, said: “The public really needs to know that when something says it’s compostable, it is not going to disappear as soon as you drop it and it may not actually be good for the environment.”

“Even on a home compost heap, these products may not biodegrade for years because the conditions are not right.”

“Most people put them in the bin, where they do not look any different to regular plastic so are not separated out and end up burned or in landfill.”

“Or they put them in with the food waste, which is actually worse, because it is not dealt with in the same way and can contaminate the process.”

“At the moment most biodegradable or compostable products end up in landfill, where they will not biodegrade, which raises the question of what the point is.”

Via The Telegraph